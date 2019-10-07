Companies Kenya’s Daly & Inamdar joins London law firm CMS

Kenyan law firm Daly & Inamdar together with South Africa’s RM Partners have joined London-headquartered law firm CMS as they eye increased business.

The two will now trade as CMS Daly Inamdar Advocates and CMS RM Partners offering an increased reach to its local, regional, and international clients through CMS. They will however still retain their independence.

CMS, one of the oldest and largest multinational law firm will now have 75 offices in 43 countries and more than 4,800 lawyers worldwide. It had presence in Angola, Algeria and Morocco.

The addition of the two firms will see CMS expand its tax, legal and transaction advisory services in Africa. Before this deal, it had offices in Mombasa, Algiers, and Luanda.

Law firms are increasingly joining a single network and run on some common rules to be able to access global businesses without having to merge.

Kenya’s Daly Inamdar Advocates was formed via the merger of Daly and Figgis and Inamdar and Inamdar and has at least 35 lawyers.

Managing Partner at CMS Daly Inamdar Advocates, Hamish Keith said the move follows a period of close collaboration on client work and a shared commitment to service.

“This will only deepen as Kenya becomes increasingly attractive as a destination for foreign investment,” he said.