Jambojet Mogadishu, Kigali flights start Nov

Companies
Jambojet Mogadishu, Kigali flights start NovTuesday, October 29, 2019 12:59
Low-cost carrier Jambojet will start flying to Rwanda and Somalia next month with the opening of ticket sales.
The latest routes by the airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, will mark the second and third international destinations that the carrier flies to regionally after Entebbe.
The airline says it seeks to enable more passengers to fly affordably and reliably from its hub in Nairobi.
“Our entry into the two markets is part of our regional expansion programme and brings to three the total number of routes we operate on the continent with the exception of those we fly to on behalf of Kenya Airways,” said Jambojet chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka.
The budget airline says customers can book flights through existing distribution channels, including its website, sales offices, call centre and travel agents.
The airline will have daily flights to Kigali and Mogadishu.
The one hour Nairobi-Kigali route will begin on November 25 at 2:35PM and from Kigali at 4:15PM with a promotional fare of Sh11,240.
FIVE DESTINATIONS
The Nairobi-Mogadishu route will operate from November 24, departing Nairobi at 06:00AM to arrive at 08:45. The fare will start from Sh24,470 one way.
Jambojet currently flies to five local destinations and to Entebbe, Uganda from its hub in Nairobi.
Recently, Jambojet acquired a brand new De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, a first of four that are expected this year, to boost the airline’s capacity as it eyes more regional destinations.
