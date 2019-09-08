Companies Japanese multinational Ishida picks Kenya as hub

A section of Nairobi City. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ishida, a Japanese multinational which manufactures food packing machinery, has launched its operations in the Kenyan market through its Birmingham-based subsidiary Ishida Europe.

The company, according to President Takahide Ishida, will use Kenya as its regional hub.

Ishida targets to tap into the country’s manufacturing sector.

“Kenya is a country that has shown great potential in embracing newer technologies and as well, has the appropriate conditions for establishing such enterprises,” said Mr Ishida during the launch at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s residence in Nairobi.

Welcoming the launch, British Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens said Ishida brings expertise, technology and skills to Kenya.

“Ishida joins a formidable partnership between the United Kingdom and Kenya which underpins a strong trade relationship. The launch of Ishida Europe is just one example of how strong trade and investment ties continue to grow creating even more opportunities for our businesses and consumers,” said Ms Kitchens.

More British investment in Kenya, she noted, means more high quality investment in the country, good quality jobs, and support for local communities.

The Kyoto-based corporation, has since 2014 been taking part in a number of trade missions across Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Rwanda, before finally settling on Kenya as its suitable hub.