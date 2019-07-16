Companies Java adds outlets for vegetarians to Sh1bn expansion

Java CEO Paul Smith. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Restaurant chain Java House is set to introduce exclusive vegetarian branches to woo health-conscious customers as the eatery continues with its aggressive Sh1 billion regional expansion.

The firm also revealed that it has partnered with oil marketer Total Kenya to unveil its latest branch along Mbagathi Way that is set to serve the business and residents.

It is also located close to Strathmore University and will be operational by the end of this month. The branch will be the second collaboration between Total Kenya and Java after the unveiling of the Airport View, Mombasa Road, outlet.

“Mbagathi Road is a major connection route between Ngong Road, Kilimani Area and Mombasa Road. There is constant traffic on this transit road seven days a week,” Java CEO Paul Smith told the Business Daily.

The station, Mr Smith added, sits in a central location to several estates in Madaraka, Nairobi West and Langata “that host a growing number of middle-income residents.”

advertisement

According to the chief executive, the area is underserved, having only a few food and beverage joints around the T-mall round-about.

“Total is also a reputable brand across the region. We have partnered with them successfully at Airport View, Mombasa Road. We are pleased to open a second site with them and look forward to growing this partnership across the region, with Uganda in the more immediate future.”

Oil marketers are increasingly partnering with consumer-focused businesses such as eateries in a bid to increase fuel sales and earn rental income.

Locally, Java also plans to grow the branch count of its less capital intensive Express outlets over the next six months, which will see the launch of smaller outlets that will strictly serve vegetarian meals.

The chain restaurant opened its first Express outlet at the United States International University-Africa main campus off Thika Road in November 2017.

“We have a full expansion strategy for the next six months in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda. In Kenya, this will see the further roll-out of the Kiosk and Express formats, which should include our first vegetarian-only Express,” said Mr Smith.