Companies Jubilee inks deal to offer drug cash back to clients

Most of Jubilee's medical cover holders can go to accredited hospitals but procure drugs externally. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Regional underwriter Jubilee Insurance #ticker:JUB has partnered with One Stop Pharmacy in a deal that will see its clients get a five percent cashback upon purchase of drugs at its stores.

The deal inked last Friday has been extended to purchases done via One Stop Pharmacy’s WhatsApp platform.

This means most of Jubilee's medical cover holders can go to accredited hospitals but procure drugs externally.

Jubilee's medical business general manager, Patrick Gatonga, said cardholders visiting the pharmacy premises will also have access to a resident doctor.

“The offer will see card holders enjoy essential pharmaceutical services at a discounted rate in a move aimed at enhancing access to affordable services in line with the universal health care blueprint,” he said.

The deal comes at a time when the underwriter has decried runaway medical expenses largely blamed on inflated drug costs by healthcare facilities.