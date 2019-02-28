Companies Jumia signs distribution deal with smartphone maker Xiaomi

Cristiano Amon (left), president of Qualcomm with Wang Xiang, global senior vice president of Xiaomi during the launch of Mi9 and Mi MIX smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. PHOTO | AFP

E-commerce platform Jumia has entered into a partnership with smartphone maker Xiaomi that will enable its customers across Africa to purchase the Chinese firm’s devices from the online shopping site.

Following the deal, Jumia will open the Mi, Xiaomi’s flagship phone brand, official store on its platform giving access to customers across 14 countries on the continent including Kenya.

Through the deal, Xiaomi is set to exclusively launch the Redmi Go (1GB+8GB) phone to customers in Africa.

Jumia and Xiaomi announced the deal during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The partnership will first serve Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Ghana. Most of these markets will be directly supplied from China.

“This partnership is very important for us, as it will definitely foster the smartphone adoption in Africa as well as support e-commerce penetration.

Xiaomi and Jumia have very similar internet DNA and will serve a common purpose: delivering the best in class affordable smartphones along with the best shopping experience. This will be very beneficial for both companies and above all for the consumers in Africa,” said Jumia Group’s senior vice president Romain Christodoulou.

The deal comes at a time when Xiaomi is eyeing its first Nairobi office this year amid a plan to counter the dominance of Chinese rivals including Transsion Holdings, the manufacturer of the popular Tecno, Infinix and Itel brands.

Xiaomi is currently planning an Africa department that will focus on markets including Kenya, following growth in its homegrown Chinese market.