Kenya Airways flights to Khartoum resume

A Kenya Airways plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

National carrier Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ has resumed flights to Khartoum following a temporary suspension occasioned by political upheaval in the country.

Kenya Airways had cancelled flights to Sudan after the closure of Khartoum International Airport by the Ministry of Defence, shortly after the military announced that it had taken over the government. The cancellation saw passengers who were due to travel to Khartoum on April 11 have their trip on KQ348 from Nairobi to Sudan and KQ349 from Khartoum to Nairobi suspended.

Kenya Airways is one of the major carriers operating this route with daily flights except Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We resumed flights to Sudan last week, we just had a few days of interruption after the airport was closed,” said an official from Kenya Airways.

The ouster of Sudan’s long serving ruler, Omar al–Bashir, after days-long street protests by civilians triggered uncertainty among Kenyan businesses with interests in the eastern Africa nation, which led to closure of its borders and airspace.

“What has happened in Sudan is definitely going to affect our plans,” Kenya Airways head of communication Dennis Kashero told the Business Daily in a previous interview.

In Kenya, anxiety gripped firms after the Sudanese military announced that the country’s parliament, Constitution and treaties with other states would be suspended during the emergency period.