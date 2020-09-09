Companies LG opens first East Africa laundry shop in Nairobi

Pristine Linen & Laundry Ltd CEO Brian Gacheru (left), Hotpoint Appliances Ltd MD Shailesh Kanani (centre) and LG Electronics MD for East Africa, Sa Nyoung Kim during the launch of a laundry shop in Buruburu, Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Global electric giant LG Electronics has opened its first East Africa’s laundry shop in the country as it eyes the growing demand for washing services among low income and middle income earners.

The new facility, which is in partnership with LG’s products sole-distributor Hotpoint Appliance Limited, will be located at the Point Mall in Buruburu, Nairobi.

It will charge Sh600 for a seven-kilo clothes, including washing and drying, and targets item like sheets and duvets.

In an interview with Business Daily, LG Home Appliances (HA) marketing manager Eden Seo said the project took shape one year ago after a series of feasibility studies.

“We investigated customers’ demands then we realised that many people would like to buy washing machines but it is not easy,” Mr Seo said.

advertisement

He noted that washing shops will be managed by franchisees with the company providing them with complete LG washer and dryer equipment installations and end-to-end business supports.

Whereas LG will provide the product, technology and functionality of the products, he said Hotpoint Appliance Limited will handle installations and franchise businesses.

“Some of the services that will be offered include washing, ironing and drying,” said Mr Seo.