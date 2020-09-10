Companies M-Pesa users to view recipient’s name before sending cash

Customers sending money using M-Pesa platform will now be able to see the name of the targeted recipient before completing the transaction in Safaricom’s #ticker:SCOM latest bid to minimise chances of erroneous transfers.

The new feature is an improvement from the current one where customers have to complete the transaction first before being given the option of cancelling it within 25 seconds.

“Customers now have the opportunity to truly confirm the details of a transaction before it can progress making reversals a thing of the past,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

The development comes after Safaricom yesterday rolled out M-Pesa services on the *334# menu, allowing for this new capability.

The new menu will complement the traditional location of M-Pesa services in the SIM card tool kit menu, which Safaricom says does not allow much flexibility.

This is a step further in minimising erroneous transfers given that the current feature has been allowing customers to send the money before the name of the recipient is displayed.

The current feature has only been allowing customers to cancel erroneous transactions within 25 seconds, beyond which it cannot be stopped.

Customers experiencing network challenges or in a hurry have been missing out on the opportunity to stop such transactions.

The new service is especially targeted at non-smartphone users or as an alternative to the Safaricom application.

To use the new service, customers will have to dial *334# upon which they will be presented with a choice of the different M-Pesa services including “Send Money”.