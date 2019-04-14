Companies Microsoft eyes firms with cyber security deals

Information Technology (IT) experts have cautioned companies about rising data threat from adoption of new technology, with cyber criminals on the prowl to exploit loopholes.

Microsoft Kenya business group director Pratik Roy said there is need to secure organisations’ IT infrastructure.

“Since 2015, governments and corporates have adopted new technology and they are only focusing on the opportunities excluding the risks.

“Microsoft is willing to partner with organisations and government bodies to assist in securing their infrastructure,” Mr Roy said.

He was speaking during a three-day IT industry conference in Mombasa last week.

Nicholas Mulila, Safaricom’s chief corporate security officer, said securing infrastructure was critical to safeguarding customers’ trust in an organisation.

“Kenyans have become more aware suspicious of their data [use],” said Mr Mulila.