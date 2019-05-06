Companies NIC to allow online car loan application

From left-NIC Bank Executive director Alan Dodd, Ganatra Plant & Equipment Ltd managing director Altaf Gandhi and district manager East Africa Saurabh Gandhi on May 6, 2019 during the signing of a partnership on cost reduction and asset finance deals for new JCB Back-hoe Loaders at Ganatra offices along Baba Dogo Road, Ruaraka in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Tech-savvy business owners can now apply for motor vehicle loans from the comfort of their homes and offices via an NIC Bank #ticker:NIC online portal.

Executive Director Allan Dodd said the new product was aimed at doing away with long, tedious paperwork processes for busy businesspeople seeking asset finance from the lender.

“We are targeting contractors who win tenders but would wish to buy their own equipment and this product is meant for businesspeople that require a facilitation turnaround within 24 hours. It is in response to new trends where Kenyans transact most of their business online via mobile phones,” he said on Monday.