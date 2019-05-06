NIC to allow online car loan application

Companies
NIC to allow online car loan applicationMonday, May 6, 2019 19:59
Tech-savvy business owners can now apply for motor vehicle loans from the comfort of their homes and offices via an NIC Bank #ticker:NIC online portal.
Executive Director Allan Dodd said the new product was aimed at doing away with long, tedious paperwork processes for busy businesspeople seeking asset finance from the lender.
“We are targeting contractors who win tenders but would wish to buy their own equipment and this product is meant for businesspeople that require a facilitation turnaround within 24 hours. It is in response to new trends where Kenyans transact most of their business online via mobile phones,” he said on Monday.
Mr Dodd was speaking at the signing of a partnership agreement with construction and building equipment supplier Ganatra Plant & Equipment in Nairobi. The deal will see the firm’s loader-excavators currently retailing at Sh6 million made available via an 80 percent financing by NIC Bank.
