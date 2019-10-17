Companies New Britam insurance to cover the elderly

From left-Britam General Insurance acting chief executive officer, Group Principal Executive Director Stephen Wandera and Healthcare Global Kenya limited Country head Navnit Sigh Arora on October 17, 2019 at Britam Tower in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Listed insurer Britam Thursday launched a new life cover that allows prospective customers to enrol for a policy up to the age 70.

The scheme dubbed Milele Health Plan covers overseas treatment, personal accident and critical illness, professional consultation in stress management, nutrition and health and family planning.

“Minimum joining age is after birth provided the baby is clinically discharged. A newborn is added onto the cover by filling an application form and attaching the birth notification. Maximum entry age is 70 years with no maximum exit age. The cover will be available for life subject to a satisfactory performance and continuous disclosure at every renewal,” said Britam General Insurance acting CEO Jackson Theuri.