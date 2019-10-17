advertisement
KEVIN ROTICH
By KEVIN ROTICH
More by this Author

Summary

    • Listed insurer Britam Thursday launched a new life cover that allows prospective customers to enrol for a policy up to the age 70.
    • The scheme dubbed Milele Health Plan covers overseas treatment, personal accident and critical illness, professional consultation in stress management, nutrition and health and family planning.
advertisement
advertisement
Companies

New Britam insurance to cover the elderly

Thursday, October 17, 2019 18:53
By KEVIN ROTICH
From left-Britam General Insurance
From left-Britam General Insurance acting chief executive officer, Group Principal Executive Director Stephen Wandera and Healthcare Global Kenya limited Country head Navnit Sigh Arora on October 17, 2019 at Britam Tower in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG 

Listed insurer Britam Thursday launched a new life cover that allows prospective customers to enrol for a policy up to the age 70.

The scheme dubbed Milele Health Plan covers overseas treatment, personal accident and critical illness, professional consultation in stress management, nutrition and health and family planning.

“Minimum joining age is after birth provided the baby is clinically discharged. A newborn is added onto the cover by filling an application form and attaching the birth notification. Maximum entry age is 70 years with no maximum exit age. The cover will be available for life subject to a satisfactory performance and continuous disclosure at every renewal,” said Britam General Insurance acting CEO Jackson Theuri.

“The minimum coverage for the cover is Sh500,000 and the maximum it can cover is Sh10 million, depending on the age, health history and gender.”

advertisement

In the Headlines