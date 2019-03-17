Companies Nissan kicks off expansion bid to raise market share

Nissan showroom on Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nissan Kenya is expanding its dealership footprint locally as it targets major towns across the country to boost its market share in the space dominated by players like Toyota Kenya and Isuzu East Africa.

“Having a bigger presence in the market means you are exposed to more customers which will help us to grow our market share as well,” said Tim Jaques, chairman Nissan Kenya.

According to Mr Jacques, the dealer will be exploring Nairobi (Westlands and Karen), Kisumu and other major towns with sites to provide sale and after sale services.

“Nissan Kenya is our official partner in country with full sales, spares and service dealerships in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru with one under construction in Kisumu. We also have a further nine sub-contracted dealerships.” said Jim Dando, Director Sales and operations, Nissan Group of Africa.

Nissan also revealed that it was eyeing partnerships with banks to offer financing for purchase of its vehicles.

“We are exploring vehicle finance opportunities in Kenya, We are looking at how to finance buyers and how to make it affordable,” said Mr Dando.

He indicated that the company is looking for a partnership in the next year to offer lease opportunities for Kenya.

The firm was showcasing its latest range of vehicles for the Kenyan market including the new models of the Navara, Patrol and the X-Trail.

Nissan is one of the biggest brands in the local pick-up segment, competing against Toyota and Isuzu.

The local dealership was taken over last year by Motus Africa after it bought out Kenyan businessman Mohamed Zubedi’s 49 percent stake in the franchise.