PrideInn now ventures into hotel management

PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort Convention Centre and Spa in Shanzu, Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Local hospitality group PrideInn has signed an agreement to manage Azure hotel, expanding its business beyond owning and running its properties.

The Sh1.2 billion facility, located in Westlands, will, going forward, be rebranded as Pride Inn Azure hotel.

This latest deal now grows PrideInn’s number of establishments under its brand across Kenya to nine and room capacity to 900.

PrideInn added that it could also buy out Azure in the near future, with its management contract allowing it to study the hotel’s economics.

PrideInn managing director Hasnain Noorani told the Business Daily that the hotel chain will continue to explore hotel management contracts as a way of helping local entities interested in the industry establish their businesses.

The group is banking on this model to help it expand its business locally with plans to sign management contracts for more than 30 hotels in East, South and West Africa by 2030.

“Our plan is to partner with brands and private partners across various counties in Kenya, who want to leverage our experience and expertise. We are in the process of creating a regional brand that will over the next 10 years have investments spread across East and Central Africa,” said Mr Noorani.

PrideInn Azure, which targets business and leisure travellers, has a capacity of 165 rooms and 11 modern conference rooms capable of hosting 800 people.

It is also set to create employment opportunities for some 200 people.