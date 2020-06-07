Companies Two Rai family firms win big in Sh1.19bn Kenya Power tenders

Kenya Power is going to spend Sh873.73m in paying firms that won tenders to supply wooden poles. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Two firms linked to tycoon Jaswant Rai family, which owns Rai Group Limited, have won big in Kenya Power Power’s #ticker:KPLC tenders for the supply of Sh1.198 billion concrete and wooden poles.

Kenya Power’s latest notification of tender awards show that Timsales Limited will supply wooden poles worth Sh112.87 million while its sister company Rai Cement will deliver concrete poles valued at Sh70.13 million.

Timsales directors are listed as Jaswant Singh Rai, Onkar Singh Rai and Tejveer Singh Rai. Those of Rai Cement are indicated as Sarbjit Singh Rai, Sarbjit Singh Rai, Rajbir Singh, Chetan Vyas and Ndovu Milling Ltd.

Kenya Power is going to spend Sh873.73 million in paying firms that won tenders to supply wooden poles while Sh324.81 million will pay firms to deliver concrete poles.

Timsales tender award is the largest among the 13 firms that have won the tender to supply wooden poles while that of Rai Cement is the second largest among the six companies that have bagged concrete poles tender.

advertisement

Rai family has interests in cement production (Rai Cement), edible oils and soaps (Menengai Oil Refineries), sawmilling (Timsales), wheat farming, horticulture and real estate (Tulip Properties).

Kenya Power had in February said in tender documents that it was seeking 76,657 treated wooden poles from local firms to connect more consumers to the national grid.

This was to complement concrete poles.

Among targeted areas for further connections are Nairobi, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Thika, Kericho, Kisumu, Eldoret, Namanga, Malindi, Lamu and Garissa.