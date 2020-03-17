Companies Regional solar firm in EPZ power deal

A regional solar energy company has ventured into the Kenyan marketthrough a deal that will see it supply power to a firm in the export processing zone.

The agreement between Redavia and Exotic EPZ is meant to reduce what the latter pays in energy bills every month.

Redavia designs, manufactures, installs and maintains the solar system on behalf of its clients.

“Our system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components which are easy to ship, set up, scale, and redeploy,” said Redavia chief executive and founder, Erwin Spolders in a statement.

Exotic EPZ Managing Director, Jane Maigua, said Redavia provides a cost-efficient renewable energy under a flexible contract thus enabling them to reduce costs and increase operational flexibility.

She said the power would enable their company to reduce carbon footprint and solve the sustainability challenge of energy needs.