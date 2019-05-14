Companies Safaricom, Unicef unveil free internet

Unicef’s regional communication officer Priscilla Ofori-Amanfo (holding microphone) and Safaricom’s head of corporate responsibility Sanda Ojiambo at the launch of the Internet of Good Things Kenya at the Michael Joseph Centre on May 14, 2019. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has partnered with Unicef to launch a mobile information platform which will be accessible to the more than 31 million of the telco’s mobile subscribers for free.

Through the partnership, users who access the mobile platform dubbed Internet of Good Things Kenya via Safaricom SIM cards will be able to access information on issues such as health, nutrition, child care, job applications and emergency responses at no charge.

Safaricom has underwritten the connectivity costs related to accessing the site.

Unicef curates the content targeting young people and liaises with government entities and information providers.

“Today’s generation of children and young people face enormous challenges and on the continent we know that there is a rapidly growing population which will perhaps always also be the most strained to services such as education and health,” said Unicef regional communications officer Priscilla Ofori-Amanfo during the launch of the platform yesterday.

“In that context IoGT together with Safaricom is hoping to give access to info for those who need it most so this info focuses on different things and one.”

Kenya has an 84 percent internet penetration with about 43.33 million users online, according to estimates.

About 43 percent of the total population who own mobile phones have a smartphone.