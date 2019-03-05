Safaricom scouts counties for partnership deals

Companies
Safaricom scouts counties for partnership dealsTuesday, March 5, 2019 21:10
Telecommunications giant Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has asked county governments to explore innovative ways of spurring development through public private partnerships.
"With the implementation of the Big Four Agenda now at the top of everyone’s mind, there is a huge opportunity for partnerships between us in the private sector and both levels of government to help accomplish the noble objective of improving people’s lives,” said the firm’s chief special projects officer Joseph Ogutu at the Sixth Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County. He cited Safaricom’s M-Tiba innovation as an efficient private-sector driven initiative.
With most county funds gobbled up through recurrent expenditure and less than 30 percent going to development, devolved units are forced to turn to the private sector to undertake some projects.
Governors have been demanding more involvement in the approvals of projects to be undertaken through Private Public Partnership (PPP) saying the PPP Act 2013 is skewed towards the national government and does not take into account counties as biggest implementers.