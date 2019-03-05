Companies Safaricom scouts counties for partnership deals

Safaricom chief special projects officer Joseph Ogutu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Telecommunications giant Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has asked county governments to explore innovative ways of spurring development through public private partnerships.

"With the implementation of the Big Four Agenda now at the top of everyone’s mind, there is a huge opportunity for partnerships between us in the private sector and both levels of government to help accomplish the noble objective of improving people’s lives,” said the firm’s chief special projects officer Joseph Ogutu at the Sixth Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County. He cited Safaricom’s M-Tiba innovation as an efficient private-sector driven initiative.

With most county funds gobbled up through recurrent expenditure and less than 30 percent going to development, devolved units are forced to turn to the private sector to undertake some projects.