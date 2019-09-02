Companies Sameer Africa CEO quits amid mounting losses

Sameer Africa managing director Simon Ngigi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sameer Africa managing director Simon Ngigi has quit the company one year after his appointment, amid piling losses that have complicated the firm's recovery strategy.

The firm announced Monday that Mr Ngigi, who joined Sameer from Long­horn Publishers last year, had quit to pursue “personal interests”.

This ends Mr Ngigi’s one year stint at the loss-mak­ing firm, having joined on October 1 last year to replace Allan Walmsley who retired after serving the group for six years.

Last year, he earned Sh21.53 million in his role at Sameer, being 28 percent higher than the Sh16.8 million he pocketed in his last year at Longhorn.

In Mr Ngigi’s place, the board has appointed Peter Gitonga, a board member, as the acting managing director effective August 28.

“The chairman and the board of directors take this opportunity to thank Mr Ngigi for the service he has rendered to Sameer PLC and welcome Mr Peter Gitonga to the new position,” said the firm.

Mr Gitonga has previously served in different capacities at senior management level in Sameer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of science in strategic management from the United States International University.

His immediate assignment will be to steer the firm back to profitability and grow value for shareholders.