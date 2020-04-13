Companies Showmax slashes monthly subscription by 50 percent in Kenya

Showmax CEO John Kotsaftis speaks during the launch of the firm’s video-on-demand service in Kenya last October. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

Internet TV service provider Showmax has slashed the monthly subscription cost of its streaming service by up to 50 percent in Kenya.

This comes in the wake of growing audience base owing to the stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The adjustments will see customers using M-Pesa payment option pay for the three months package at Sh2,250 but enjoy viewing for six months.

Those subscribing for two months at Sh1,500 will have the viewing extended by a month.

Those viewing on phone will pay half of the standard monthly fees.

advertisement

Showmax, owned by Naspers which is also behind pay-TV company MultiChoice, said the discount will go along way in entertaining and helping customers to save. The move is also expected to win the streaming service more customers as the discount applies to both existing and new customers.

Showmax’s number of subscribers went up by up to 50 percent over the last two months, the firm said last week.

“We’re in the fortunate position of being able to do something to help people through this period. We’ve added live news and education channels to Showmax using the streaming functionality originally set up for sport,” said CEO of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice, Niclas Ekdahl.

“We’ve also created edutainment content rows to help parents, and we’re even adding yoga and other exercise programming.”