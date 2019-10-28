Companies Spanish laundry company targets ‘mama fua’ market

Spain’s on-demand laundry service, Mr Jeff, is set to launch in Kenya in December with an eye on replacing the informal mama fua segment as it targets homes and businesses with convenient garment cleaning services.

The cash-rich startup that recently raised Sh1.2 billion funding for expansion into new markets has set aside Sh500 million for publicity and marketing of their planned Nairobi, India, Tanzania, South Africa and Israel entries.

“We have been in Nairobi for the past two weeks meeting investor-partners who will inject Sh3 million in establishment of Mr Jeff- branded laundry hubs as well as co-ordinate movement of delivery vans linking homes to the laundry hub in Westlands,” Europe, Middle East and Africa Head of Expansions Julio Suero said.

Expansion Kenya Manager Layal Abouzeenni said the firm provides an app-based solution for the tedious and time-consuming washing of clothes that denies urban professionals quality time that would be better spent with loved ones or travellling for business.

“We no longer need domestic workers intruding on our privacy that exposes us to security risks,” she said. Mr Jeff’s business model is based on garments’ weight with a 12-13 kilogramme bag attracting a Sh2,400 monthly fee while a large bag of clothes weighing 15 kilos will cost Sh4,000. Customers can request the service from the app after which their laundry will be collected, cleaned and delivered within two days.