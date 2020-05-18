Companies StanChart donates Sh122 million to combat coronavirus

StanChart CEO Kariuki Ngari. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Standard Chartered Kenya #(StanChart) has donated Sh122 million ($1.15 million) towards fighting Covid-19 in Kenya.

Out of this, Sh32 million will be contributed to the Red Cross for the provision of medical support such as provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

The other part of the funds, Sh90million will be re-directed to the United Nations agency, Unicef for protection and education of vulnerable children such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms.

This is also expected to support child protection measures including alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19, training of social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support, and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by COVID-19.

The bank joins other top lenders including KCB #ticker:KCB, Co-operative #ticker:COOP, NCBA #ticker:NCBA, Absa Bank #ticker:ABSA, UBA Kenya, Citi Bank and Eco Bank in donating to state’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund and help in fight against the pandemic.

“Our priority began with the wellbeing and protection of our staff, and followed by ensuring we are there for our clients and now our communities,” Kariuki Ngari, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Kenya said.

“By working with these organisations, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Unicef has been running programmes and seeking partnership to help students continue learning online, through TV and radio scripts as government announce the temporary closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.