StarTimes pumps Sh200m into TV channel for women

A StarTimes event in Nairobi. The firm has injected Sh200 million into developing Kenyan content for its newly unveiled channel, Rembo TV. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Chinese pay-TV firm StarTimes Media says it has injected Sh200 million towards developing Kenyan content for its newly unveiled channel, Rembo TV, that is mainly targeting women with local programmes.

StarTimes has partnered with over 30 content developers in the country to ensure that the firm is constantly fed with fresh content as it steps up competition in the pay-TV segment.

The channel, which has a bias for reality television shows, has a language policy for its content that is set to ensure that 60 percent, 30 percent and 10 percent of programmes are done in Kiswahili, English and vernacular languages, respectively.

Rembo TV will be available across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

“Our investment in Rembo TV is a statement of our longterm commitment to the Kenyan market. As the 24-hour channel goes live, we intend to be home of uninterrupted entertainment attending to our subscribers demand for reality TV shows,” said StarTimes chief executive officer Andy Wang.

Rembo TV will be available on all StarTimes bouquet options both on terrestrial and satellite platforms as the firm eyes listing new subscribers and ensuring retention. The Chinese firm’s latest move comes at a time when pay-tv subscription rates have dropped significantly owing to increased competition.