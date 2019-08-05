StarTimes pumps Sh200m into TV channel for women

Companies
StarTimes pumps Sh200m into TV channel for womenMonday, August 5, 2019 20:05
Chinese pay-TV firm StarTimes Media says it has injected Sh200 million towards developing Kenyan content for its newly unveiled channel, Rembo TV, that is mainly targeting women with local programmes.
StarTimes has partnered with over 30 content developers in the country to ensure that the firm is constantly fed with fresh content as it steps up competition in the pay-TV segment.
The channel, which has a bias for reality television shows, has a language policy for its content that is set to ensure that 60 percent, 30 percent and 10 percent of programmes are done in Kiswahili, English and vernacular languages, respectively.
Rembo TV will be available across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
“Our investment in Rembo TV is a statement of our longterm commitment to the Kenyan market. As the 24-hour channel goes live, we intend to be home of uninterrupted entertainment attending to our subscribers demand for reality TV shows,” said StarTimes chief executive officer Andy Wang.
Rembo TV will be available on all StarTimes bouquet options both on terrestrial and satellite platforms as the firm eyes listing new subscribers and ensuring retention. The Chinese firm’s latest move comes at a time when pay-tv subscription rates have dropped significantly owing to increased competition.
Kenya Film Commission (KFC) and the Communications Authority of Kenya hailed Startimes for investing in the development of local content, saying the move would help generate more job opportunities in the creative industry. “Focus on local content by Rembo TV is a welcome move that creates employment and opportunities for players in the local film industry,” said KFC chief executive officer Timothy Owase.
