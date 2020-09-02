Companies Taxi app Bolt extends low-cost services to Nakuru, Kisumu

Taxi app Bolt has expanded its low-cost category rides to Nakuru and Kisumu months after the service was introduced in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxi app Bolt has expanded its low-cost category rides to Nakuru and Kisumu months after the service was introduced in Nairobi.

The firm is banking on the new category dubbed Lite which is cheaper than its base to increase the number of requests in the region as commutes remain low due to reduced movement in the wake of Covid-19.

The firm has seen increased competition in the country from other players including local entrant Wasili which has been dominating the market in the western region. Reduced mobility coupled with increased competition has resulted in price wars to woo consumers.

“Our analysis indicated that a more affordable priced category will increase the amount of rides and decrease the time drivers spend waiting for the next order. Therefore, after consulting with our drivers, we have decided to launch an optional Bolt Lite category in Kisumu and Nakuru that would help increase drivers’ activities and earnings,” said Ola Akinnusi, Bolt Country Manager.

On Lite, the fare for Nakuru, will be Sh20 per kilometre, Sh4 per minute and minimum trip fare of Sh150. For Kisumu, the rate is Sh30 per kilometre, Sh4 per minute with a minimum trip fare of Sh180.

advertisement

Lite was part of the new categories introduced by Bolt at the end of last year featuring cars with 1,200cc engines and below, setting up a competition for rival Uber’s Chap Chap category while the Plus has sedans and station wagon cars with engines of more than 1,500cc.

The category allows drivers with higher engine capacities that qualify to switch between the categories Lite and the base category on the Bolt platform.

Bolt in October last year went into Naivasha, Nakuru, Kitale and Eldoret stepping up a rivalry with local player Wasili which launched in 2018.

Wasili came in targeting the underserved towns in the country. The taxi app charges Sh150 for the shortest trip and levies 15 per cent commission on the driver/partner’s total earnings.