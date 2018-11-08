Companies Telkom health app for diabetes opens new revenue stream

Diabetes testing at a health facility in Mweiga, Nyeri County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Telecommunications firm Telkom has uploaded a health app for diabetes and hypertensive patients in a bid to diversify its revenue streams.

Telkom will share revenue generated from the app with healthcare solutions provider Baobab Circle.

Previously available only through a smartphone application that has registered 5,500 users, the Afya Pap mobile service will now be accessible to Telkom subscribers who enrol at Sh4 per day through a USSD application and text messages.

The income will be split between the two partners, with Telkom Kenya bagging 60 per cent.

Through the service, patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension can direct questions to a team of doctors and health professionals, receive personalised health tips to manage their conditions and monitor their blood sugar and blood pressure readings.

In Kenya, diabetes prevalence is estimated at between 3.1 and 4.6 per cent, having more than doubled in the last three decades.

The disease accounts for 20 per cent of deaths in the country.

“At Baobab Circle we’re committed to tackling this head on by addressing the gaps that currently exist in modern medicine and empowering our users to do the best for their health by equipping them with the tools and information that they need. We are proud to be launching this service alongside Telkom and cannot wait to see the good we can do for the people of Kenya together,” says Baobab Circle CEO Precious Lunga.