Companies Unilever adopts recycled plastics packaging

From left-Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga, Justin Apsey, Unilever East Africa Managing Director and , NEMA Director for Education Catherine Mbaisi display the newly launched Sunlight Scouring powder made using 100% recycled malleable materials at the Mr. Green grounds in Nairobi on January 28, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer Unilever has started packaging in containers made from recycled plastics to reduce environmental damage.

The firm Tuesday announced it had introduced recycled packs for one kilogramme and 500-grammes of Sunlight scouring powder that is sold across East Africa.

Unilever Africa president Bruno Witvoet said this is part of the company’s plans to ensure that all its plastic packs are made from re-used or recycled plastic by 2025. The re-usable plastic packs have been made out of waste collected and manufactured by local recycling firm Mr Green Africa.

“The launch of the first truly circular plastic packaging for Sunlight scouring powder in Kenya is a great win for the environment and goes a long away in our quest to ensure that plastic only remains in our economy and stays clear of the environment,” Mr Witvoet said.

He added that the packs are part of Unilever’s efforts to cut its use of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 tonnes through a circular economy that is also creating jobs for thousands of people in the country.

advertisement

The firm signed the deal with Mr Green Africa in September 2018 and has so far employed at least 1,700 people to collect and deliver plastics in Nairobi.

The two firms last year tapped 140 primary schools to collect plastic wastes.