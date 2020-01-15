Companies Qatar bank seeks deals in meeting with Kenyan companies

QNB has an indirect interest in Ecobank Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

State-owned Qatar Development Bank (QDB) is organising a matchmaking event bringing together Kenyan and Qatari companies in Nairobi between January 30 and 31.

The Qatar business delegation will be led by Mr Hamad Salem Mejegheer, QDB’s executive director for export development and promotion.

The team will be interested in meeting potential buyers, agents, distributors and establishing export and import partners in sectors including construction, pharmaceuticals medical supplies and packaging.

“Kenya is one of the continuously growing East African destinations of international exports and foreign investments thanks to its business climate and growing economy,” Mr Mejegheer said in a statement.

“We are honoured at Qatar Development Bank to organise this initiative, and we are certain that it will be of great benefit for both Qatari and Kenyan businesses alike.”

The highlight of the events, where government officials and agencies are expected to attend, will be the business-to-business networking opportunities.

Trade between Kenya and Qatar is small and details of the products traded between the two countries are not available.

One of the Arab country’s most prominent business presence in the local market is through Qatar Airways which connects Nairobi to scores of international destinations including London and Delhi.

State-owned Qatar National Bank (QNB) has been advertising its financial results in local newspapers for years, indicating that it is interested in acquiring or partnering with local lenders.

QNB has an indirect interest in Ecobank Kenya through its investment in the lender’s Togo-based parent company Ecobank Transnational Inc.