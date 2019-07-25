Companies Consultant firms’ dispute over Lamu port deepens

Construction work at the Lamu port. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A local consultant in the design, review, supervision and construction of the first three berths of the Lamu Port wants a South Korean company which is the lead consultant to deposit Sh200 million in court being security for work it has done.

AIA Architects Ltd, formally Adventis-Inhouse Africa Ltd, wants Yooshin Engineering Corporation directed to deposit the money for work of design and supervision of the buildings and associated infrastructure of the Lamu Port which it has already performed as the local component of the tender award.

The two companies are involved in a dispute regarding a threat to terminate a sub-contract between them which has spilled to the High Court in Mombasa.

AIA Architects Ltd, also wants Yooshin Engineering Corporation ordered to pay it Sh53 million being the balance of payment due (to AIA Architects) for the designs, disbursements for preparation of the designs, 16 percent VAT and 5 percent VAT up to the design stage as per the tender award.

In its application, AIA Architects wants an order of injunction against the defendant restraining it from conducting works of design, construction and supervision of buildings and associated infrastructure of the port or entering in any sub-consultancy agreement with any other entity.

advertisement