Enterprise Man rides motorbike to finance PhD studies

Chridas Moseti Mokaya. PHOTO | COURTESY

Dire quest for higher education geared to earning a decent living has compelled Chridas Moseti Mokaya to ride a boda boda (motorbike) to fund his lifelong dream of obtaining a doctorate degree.

Mokaya, 37, is currently pursuing Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Finance at the University of Nairobi.

He divides his earnings between privately funding his studies from proceeds of riding a motorbike, and to take care of himself and his siblings.

However, he is still struggling because the income is limited. “I need a job that can enable me to pay for my studies and survive. It’s not easy depending on a motorbike to pay my school fees, take care of myself and my siblings.

Mokaya said: “Alternatively, a scholarship or any form of education grant, will do. Its very important for me that I complete my studies, improve my living standards and give back to the community.”

Mokaya, who operates around Ngong town, says the studies are costly and has taken a toll on him, as he has to pay about Sh53,000 per unit including the exams, six units, while earning from Sh500 to Sh1,000 per day.

In total, to complete the course, he needs about Sh998,000 to cover annual registration, research, tuition and exams, he said.

He registered at the University of Nairobi main campus in April last year. His certificates show that he holds an MBA, double major in financial management and strategic management, second upper class, from Catholic University of East Africa.

His document also shows that he initially pursued priesthood, where he received two bachelor’s degrees in theology and philosophy from St Mathias Mulumba senior seminary, Kapsabet and St Augustine’s senior seminary, Bungoma respectively.

The degrees were awarded through Pontificial Urbaniana University respectively.

Mokaya, who said he is from Narok, has lived in Ngong town, and by extension, Kajiado County, for the past eight years.