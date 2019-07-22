Enterprise My healthy cakes help in managing arthritis, diabetes

Jane Mbinga with the girls under her care in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY

Jane Mbinga’s best friend and some of her relatives were diagnosed with diabetes. This means they were now on a special diet in order to fend off negative effects of the diseases.

Ms Mbinga thought of how to help and she finally settled on making healthy cakes.

She makes the cakes using amaranth (mchicha) which she says has important health benefits such as provision of calcium, lowering cholesterol and reducing risks of cardio-vascular diseases.

“Most people are diabetic and the cakes sold in supermarket are not good for their health. Therefore, we give people a chance to not only just stay healthy, but enjoy the snack as well,” says Ms Mbinga who is also the founder of Wa-kesho, a Community Based Organisation (CBO). Members of the organisation are also part of the cakes enterprise with their main role being to market and distribute the products.

Doctors often advise diabetic people to eat nutritious food that promote overall health while those living with arthritis are encouraged to take food rich in calcium. This is what Ms Mbinga seeks to provide.

The entrepreneur, who is now a full time baker, gets her amaranth from farmers in Lamu. “We get amaranths from Lamu. When it gets here we winnow the plant to remove sand, then wash it after which it is baked to dry,” says Ms Mbinga.

The product is then taken for milling in Kingorani, Mombasa County after which the flour is weighed, sealed and finally sold.

Additionally, Ms Mbinga says the flour is used to bake brown cakes.

Amina Bakari, a member of Wa-kesho, says they distribute the cakes to shopkeepers in the villages.

“We market the cakes and distribute to vendors. Our cakes are affordable,” says Ms Bakari

“A kilo goes for Sh1,000, queen cakes go for Sh30 and Sh50,” Ms Bakari adds.

Evans Arika, an arthritis patient, said the snacks have helped him reduce pain on his knees.

“I prefer eating these cakes. My legs rarely swell and I do not frequent the hospital when I eat them, unlike others sold in shops,” says Mr Arika, 60.

Ms Mbinga says she is thrilled by the impact she is making in people’s lives.

Through Wa-kesho, Ms Mbinga alos helps girls who are vulnerable to “predators” especially foreign tourists who prey on them.

“Many vulnerable girls are lured into prostitution, particularly by foreigners. We therefore thought of starting a project that would empower the girls and sustain them financially,” says Ms Mbinga.

The organisation started as a self-help group in 2006 and was registered as a community-based organisation in 2008 with the primary aim of helping the girls achieve their dreams while learning about business.

Wa-kesho trains 100 girls every year after which they do a national exam and graduate. Most girls recruited are orphans from the mosque, churches and villages. The group use chiefs and village elders to identify needy girls.

Apart from baking skills, Ms Mbinga teaches the girls to sew clothes, make bar and liquid soaps and coconut oil. They are also taught computer skills. Ms Mbinga says she faces market challenges with the cake business.