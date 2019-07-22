Enterprise Traders carve out decent income from curio shops

Susan Kamau at her curio shops on Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru last Saturday. PHOTO | SAMUEL BAYA | NMG

It is midday, and Kenyatta Avenue in the heart of Nakuru’s central business district is bustling with activity.

Under the scorching sun, hundreds of curio and souvenir traders are engaged in a cutthroat rush to capture the eyes of customers, comprising local and international tourists.

The avenue is the hub of curio shops selling a wide range of souvenirs and related wares.

When Enterprise caught up with James Shiundu who has been in the trade for six years, there were a number of customers haggling for prices, some seemingly agitated while others contented.

“I sell necklaces, sandals, decorated teacups, small vases, porcelain figurines, painted miniatures and soapstone products,”Mr Shiundu says.

Most of his clients, he adds, are tourists.

“I source soapstone from Kisii, which I later carve them to make a wide range of products like soapstone plates, animal miniatures, among other products,” says Mr Shiundu.

He also makes wrist bracelets and necklaces.

“Those that I cannot make I buy them from Nairobi and Kisii and furnish them before selling,” he says.

Mr Shiundu says his products do not have a defined price but their costs fluctuate depending on if the customers are local or foreign.

“For local tourists, the prices are a little lower than those of foreign tourists,” Mr Shiundu says.

He adds that the prices are also determined by a customer’s bargaining power.

There are those who bargain to the last coin, he says.

“Our business general performs well from June to September when tourists flock our shops in large numbers,” he notes.

Although the business is generally doing well, the trader says this season they have experienced a slowdown as there are few customers.

“During peak seasons, I make around Sh10,000 and Sh20, 000 per day ,” Mr Shiundu says.

He calls on the county government to help them expand their markets.

“I urge the County Government of Nakuru to help us in marketing our products to the outside world,” he says.

Susan Kamau is a single mother of two who has been in the business since 2006. Through her curio shop she has been able to educate her two girls and provide for them.

“My two girls have studied in boarding schools. One is in class 8 and another in college,” she says.

Inside his crumped curio shop, Mrs Kamau sells necklaces, bracelets, bric-a-brac, decorated cooking sticks, among other products.

Mrs Kimani notes that this season her business has not been as good as she had anticipated.

“Foreign tourists are my biggest customers but this season it seems thy have chosen not to come to Kenya,” she laments.

Another trader, Stephen Kimonye who has been in the trade for 11 years says his business has helped his family to attain financial security.

He says were it not for the business, he would be jobless like millions of other Kenyans out there.

Like his fellow traders, Mrs Kimonye sells an assortment of bric-a-bracs and souvenirs.

He says his products are categorised into small, medium, large and extra large, with each category having their own prices.

“In good season, my business makes between Sh5,000 and Sh6,000 daily while in low season I make about Sh1,000 daily,” he reveals.

Mr Thomas Osoro, the secretary of Central Jua Kali Association who is also a curio trader, says since he joined the trade 20 years ago, he has never looked back.

Mr Osoro says he has sold his products in Malindi, Mombasa, Kampala, Arusha and Dar-salaam.

He says their business is adversely affected by travel advisories which scare away visitors and political tension.

“When tourist hear that there is tension in Kenya they fear visiting the country and hence we lose customers,” he states.

Mr Osoro wants the county government to help market their products in the international arena.