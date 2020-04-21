Industry Online portal woos clients for insurers as sector goes tech

Liaison Group managing director Tom Mulwa. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Non-banking financial services provider Liaison Group has unveiled a self-service e-portal that allows customers to choose preferred insurer when in need of services.

The portal also gives the customer freedom to make insurance calculations and compare costs from a list of competitive insurers.

"Our aim is to give our customers unlimited access to their policy information whenever they need it," said Liaison Group managing director Tom Mulwa.

"With the portal, customers will be able to choose which product suits them, at a convenient price," he said in a statement.

The launch of the digital platform comes at a time most companies have asked workers to work from home in the quest for social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It also comes at a time local underwriters have been tipped to adopt insurance-focused technology known as "insurtech" to double coverage of underserved populations from the current three percent.

The industry is under pressure to innovate and outpace existing traditional brick-and-mortar systems.

Through the portal, Mr Mulwa said, customers would be able to choose products ranging from auto insurance, personal accident, last respect, household and business insurance.

"The process of purchase takes a maximum of three minutes on average and the customer will have all the details he/she requires," said the company.

The firm said the objective of the portal is to bring about transparency in insurance purchase process at a time customers are looking for self service and control in their buying decision.