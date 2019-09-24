Shipping & Logistics Kilifi, Taita-Taveta bank on Sh4.2bn road for tourists

Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Najib Balala. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The construction of a Sh4.2 billion road in Kilifi and Taita-Taveta counties is 93 percent complete.

Coast regional coordinator John Elungata said the Malindi-Sala Gate road project will be complete by November.

The road, launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016, is expected to ease connectivity and attract international tourists and investors to the Kenyan Coast.

“The seven percent remaining is expected to be complete in three weeks and then the contractor will do the markings and other necessities. By November it should be done,” said the coast regional security chairman.

“The road will robustly support our tourism.”

The poor road condition had seen tourists take between three and four hours to travel from Malindi to the park for game drives.

Hoteliers are optimistic that the project will boost tourism in Malindi and Watamu resort towns.

Once the road is complete, it would take less than two hours for wildlife enthusiasts to travel from Malindi to Tsavo East National Park.

Recently, Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Najib Balala assured international tourists, hotel owners and players in the sector that the government will invest more in infrastructure to ease traffic and improve connectivity.

Mr Elungata said the road will further support the Sh7.2 billion Galana/Kulalu food security project through ferrying foodstuffs from the farm to different markets.

Mr Elungata warned contractors against flouting rules, guidelines and regulations governing the construction of projects. He also decried the slow pace of completing projects saying all contractor must meet the set deadlines.

In his recent visit to the Coast, President Kenyatta inspected the multibillion shillings infrastructure project.