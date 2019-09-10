Shipping & Logistics Lamu port wholly State funded, says Lapsset executive

The port of Lamu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Lamu Port construction has been purely funded through taxpayers’ money. This according to Lapsset Corridor Development Authority (LCDA) Director General, Silvester Kasuku.

No loan or any other form of borrowing has been incurred for the port construction, he told Shipping on Monday

Mr Kasuku termed the building of the Lamu Port historic, saying for the past 56 years of Independence, the facility will be the first mega port purely financed by the government.

Mr Kasuku said the first berth is a 100 percent complete, adding that the authority is set for its commissioning by President Uhuru Kenyatta next month.

He said the second and third berths are 55 percent ready with the average completion rate for the entire Lamu Port at 70 percent. The two berths will be ready before the end of 2020, he said.

The Lapsset director general who is currently in Lamu to plan for the opening of the first berth operations said the Lamu port has the capacity to open up the northern Kenya corridor for more trade and industrialisation.

He noted that the Lamu port berths which are being built at Kililana in Lamu West have the capacity to match the entire current container capacity.

“If you know the scale of operation of Mombasa port, then it means we’re really preparing Kenya for big port business going forward,” said Mr Kasuku.

He assured youth in Lamu and across the country of job opportunities that will be created once the Lamu port becomes operational in October.

He said they have already received indications from shipping lines from different global jurisdictions that are willing to ply the port.