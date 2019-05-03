Technology Huduma number, weight loss top Google searches

A person prepares to search the Internet using the Google search engine. AFP PHOTO | PHILIPPE HUGUEN

The Kenyan government’s Huduma number dominated searches on Google in Kenya for the month of April, being the most searched term that month.

The death of popular American hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle came in second.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

Weight loss topped the “how to” searches, a recurring search on the Google platform as Kenyans seek alternatives for cutting the kilos.

This was followed by how to withdraw money from Sportpesa.

How to get pregnant made another appearance on the how to searches as fertility continues to be a growing challenge locally.

Kenyans also searched how to cook mandazis and make pancakes in the list of top 10.

Matches played in the UEFA Europa League were the third most searched query in April.

These matches were followed by games played in both the Champions League and Premier League. The fourth trending query was the Sportpesa app.

Fictional character

Fictional supervillain Thanos, who appears in American comic books and superhero movies was the fifth trending query on the Google Search Trends.

The fictional character is one of the main leads in the movie Avengers: Endgame, which was released worldwide on April 26.

The movie has generated an estimated $1.4 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2019, as well as the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time.

At number six was the death of Jonathan Toroitich Moi, the eldest son of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

Jonathan, 64, passed away at Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The gruesome murder of 25-year-old Moi University student Ivy Wangechi was the seventh most searched query in April.

Ivy, who was a 6th year medical student was hacked to death in broad daylight outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH)

At number eight was the natural disaster Cyclone Kenneth that destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people in Mozambique.

Cyclone Kenneth

Cyclone Kenneth was the second powerful tropical storm to hit southeast Africa in a span of only five weeks.

The cyclone caused a storm that killed 750 people across Southern Africa, forcing thousands into camps.

Terrorist bombing attack in Sri Lanka was ninth query on the Search Trends.

On Easter Sunday, three Christian churches and three hotels Sri Lanka were targeted in a series of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings.

Most trending general searches

1. Huduma Number

2. Nipsey Hussle

3. Arsenal Vs. Napoli (UEFA Champions League)

4. Sportpesa app

5. Thanos

6. Johnathan Moi

7. Ivy Wangechi

8. Cyclone Kenneth

9. Sri Lanka

10. Kakamega Twins