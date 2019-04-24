Technology Jumia promotes health ahead of Malaria Day

African Ecommerce platform Jumia has partnered with Reckitt Benckiser (RB) ahead of World Malaria Day to help eradicate malaria through reduced prices and free delivery of Reckitt Benckiser products on Jumia. RB a multinational consumer goods company will see pesticide mortein doom LED sell on Jumia at a lower price of Sh385 compared to Sh550 charged earlier.

According to World Malaria Report 2017 by World Health Organization (WHO) there were five million more malaria cases in 2016 than the previous year. Kenya accounted for eight percent of malaria deaths in 2016 being among 15 African countries that accounted for 80 percent of Malaria deaths in the period under review.

This year’s theme for World Malaria Day set for the April 25 (today) is “Zero malaria starts with me” and will see concerted efforts to get malaria back on track.

“We understand the need to empower communities to take control of malaria prevention and cure. We as Jumia have joined hands with Reckitt Benckiser during the upcoming Super Brand Day to offer customers discounts on necessary products like pesticides to help fight malaria”, said Jumia MD, Sam Chappatte