Technology Jumia rules online retail space at 80pc

A Jumia outlet shop at Emperor Plaza in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

E-commerce platform, Jumia is the most dominant retail site, with 80 percent of the country’s online shoppers patronising it mostly to buy electronics, a GeoPoll study shows.

Kilimall comes at a distant second with 36 percent shopping on it. Popularity of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram is increasing too.

Facebook is now the third most preferred shopping platform for Kenyan online shoppers, attracting 24 percent of buyers.

The study conducted in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Ghana found that, in Sub-Sahara Africa, Jumia was the number one online shopping platform in every country except Tanzania.

Facebook and Instagram are on the list of most used online shopping platforms in many countries.

Kilimall, currently operating in Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria, is only dominant in Nairobi. The platform was founded in Kenya in 2014 by Chinese businessman Yang Tao as a direct competitor to Jumia.