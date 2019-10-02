Technology How Kenyan youth are helping deliver the robotic world

Liliosa Muturi, Samasource marketing manager. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A young boy in denim jeans and with scraggy hairstyle looks up from the computer screen where he is making selection point marks on parked cars on a street somewhere in Europe. The data points he is marking will teach a driverless car how to identify parked vehicles on that particular street.

What he is doing is called data annotation or data labelling, which is teaching a machine to identify things and activities and react to them. This work is the centerpiece of Artificial Intelligence.

Samasource is a global data annotation firm working with a number of large companies and start-ups, including 25 percent of Fortune 50 companies, such as Google and Microsoft.

The company also helps developers to build safety features for various tech machines. For instance, how driverless cars can react when there are kids on the sidewalk, or next to drones. The features are generally meant to make the machines aware of their surroundings and react appropriately.

The Samasource team also carries out content moderation for Facebook, where current and former employees anonymously review companies.

AI data demand is strongest in the consumer internet industry and e-commerce, and among firms producing hardware that incorporates AI — things like augmented reality and virtual reality headsets.

In the digital era, data has been christened the ‘new oil’ for a reason; the commodity is all too important for machine-learning algorithms that usually come in voluminous dataset.

If machines will eventually take over most jobs that humans do at the moment, then this army of young boys and girls, some from Kibra slums, will be part of that historic shift.

That future will not necessarily mean loss of jobs as is mainly feared. While algorithms and intelligent machines are anticipated to eat up 75 million jobs by 2022, they are also expected to create 133 million new roles globally, according to World Economic Forum (WEF).

Samasource impact and marketing manager, Liliosa Muturi says initially the company used to subcontract to third parties to hire people to do the job but after learning that data annotators were getting the short end of the stick in terms of pay, they opted to set up shop in Kenya as the hub for Africa.

“We give health insurance for our employees and dependents. They also have full time, open-ended contract where they can leave when they want. We avail transport, subsidised meal, counselling, and mother's room for new mothers,” Ms Muturi says.

“Our policy is that we do not pay less than minimum wage set by the government but we also go an extra mile and calculate a living wage based on the basic needs for survival. The government has set the living wage at Sh18,000 but we pay a minimum of Sh21,000.”

While Nairobi hosts the biggest office, the firm also has operations in Kampala with about 100 and in Northern Uganda in Gulu University. It has partnerships in India and sales offices in San Francisco US, France and Netherlands.

The firm’s Nairobi office is situated at Sameer Park on Mombasa Road.

“This (Sameer Park) is where our cafeteria was when we had 200 people. We are now 2,500 plus and have taken up a whole floor,” Ms Muturi says.

The conventional wisdom is that you need a highly technical person to write a computer programme. However, this is not the case with Samasource. To the firm, a well-trained high school leaver can deliver the same result as a graduate.

This is why between a graduate and high school leaver, Ms Muturi says they prefer the latter especially from a poor background.

The firm — which is also a leader in image and video annotation, and one of the only companies in Africa doing this type of work — has also been instrumental in turning around the lives of youth with a dark past.

“Regan ( an employee) was part of a gang and was caught and beaten by a crowd. He spent six months in Kenyatta National Hospital and sneaked out without paying,” Ms Muturi says.

“While in Kibera he got to know we were hiring and he joined us. He has been talking to other members of his gang out of crime and today 13 out of 16 have reformed.”

With 75 percent of their employees from poor backgrounds, the company says they are also bridging the gender gap with 54 percent of the workforce being women. This is no mean feat taking into account the fact in the IT industry as a whole only 20 percent of technical workforce are women.

To get a job at Samasource all you need is to be fluent in both written and spoken in English, and have basic computer skills. Recruits are trained on general office applications, web research skills, and foundational knowledge of AI and data annotation. However, once employed by Samasource they are trained on different specific projects.

“They have to pay keen attention to detail because the AI models we are training require highly precise data inputs and quality is extremely important to our clients,” says Ms Muturi.

The company also encourages its workers to find side hustle and develop their own ideas, and has committed to fund business startups every year through its ‘Give work movement’.

Ms Muturi says the company plans to set shop in counties, adding that with partners they can set up simple spaces and “have young people come in and help generate data for machines at a decent pay”.

“We’re growing steadily and have plans for expansion. We’re thrilled that we will be able to continue to contribute to job creation in Kenya and beyond,” she says.

While most of the work is being done for foreign firms, she says some projects have been done for local consumption , including data for facial recognition, that will allow AI identify who you are and notify you when you image is uploaded by someone else.