Microsoft now allows free use of work hub in war on pandemic

Technology giant Microsoft is allowing free access to its teamwork hub up to January 2021 to encourage working remotely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft Teams, as is called, allows users to invite everyone they work with to chat, meet, call, and collaborate all in one place remotely.

“By making Teams available to as many people as possible, we hope that we can support public health and safety by making remote work even easier,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

He said the tech firm’s top concern is the well-being of its employees and supporting its customers in dealing with business impact during these challenging times.

Teams (Part of Office 365) is a chat-based collaboration tool that provides global, remote, and dispersed teams with the ability to work together and share information via a common space.

With Microsoft Teams, users can utilise features like document collaboration, one-on-one chat, team chat, and more.

Users can find out how to sign up for Microsoft Teams via Microsoft 365 blog post.

“Microsoft Teams is a part of Office 365, so if your organisation is licensed for Office 365, you already have it,” said Mr Spataro.

Those who are not licensed for Teams, will be logged into the product and automatically receive a free license of Teams that is valid through January 2021.

This includes video meetings for up to 250 participants and Live Events for up to 10,000, recording and screen sharing, along with chat and collaboration.

