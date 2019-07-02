Economy Three judges to hear case challenging Kenyatta image currency

Central Bank governor Dr Patrick Njoroge holding the new banknotes at a press conference on May 3, 2019 in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A three-judge Bench has been formed to hear and determine the case seeking removal of an image of Kenya’s founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta from the new generation currency notes.

Chief Justice David Maraga has appointed judges George Kanyi Kimondo, Anthony Charo Murima and Lady Justice Asenath Nyaboke Ongeri to handle the case over the new currency that is already in circulation.

“The Chief Justice has empanelled a bench of the following three High Court Judges to hear and determine the said petition,” court heard yesterday.

Activist Okiya Omtatah and former Kamukunji Member of Parliament and current lawmaker at the East African Assembly, Simon Mbugua, moved to court while seeking the removal of Kenya’s founding President’s image from the new currency notes.

They both reckon the Constitution bars the use of image of an individual and want the court to stop the circulation of the new notes that were introduced on June 1.

advertisement

About Sh15 billion will go into printing the new no1tes.

CBK is accused of sneaking the statue of the late President erected in front of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre into the notes.