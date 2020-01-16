Economy 300 qualify for Ngara low-cost houses as State takes over units

China State Construction Kenya Limited Deputy Managing Director Nuang Tao [R] hands to Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga [C] and Principal Secretary, Public Works, Major General (Retired) George Kihalangwa a total of 228 affordable housing units on January 16, 2020 to the public domain for allocation. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Kenyans have contributed at least Sh125 million into the government’s affordable housing programme, which has so far seen about 300 people allocated the low cost houses.

Housing Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga told the Business Daily Thursday that the first batch of houses in Ngara, Nairobi, was complete and that 300 homeowners paid up the 12.5 percent of the total worth of the units they are looking forward to buy.

The 300 will now wait for the ballot-based system of allocation to know if they would get a unit.

China State Construction and Engineering Corporation is building the 1,370-unit Ngara project for Sh5 billion.

The first batch of the houses consisting 288 units were handed over to the government yesterday.

PS Hinga noted that the second and third phases of the project will be completed in June and December, respectively.

Plans are also afoot to construct 8,000 housing units in the first quarter of 2020 in Starehe and Shauri Moyo, Nairobi on government land.

“Kibera Soweto Zone B project, a social housing project for Kibera residents, will also break ground in the first quarter of 2020, and will cater to 4,400 households that have been enumerated,” said Mr Hinga.

Kenyans can own the affordable houses through three ways including cash, mortgage, and tenant purchase.

For one to qualify for allocation they will be required to have registered with the bomayangu housing fund.