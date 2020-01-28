Economy ICPAK seeks whistleblower protection in anti-graft war

Accountants have offered to share crucial information with investigative agencies to boost the war on economic crimes.

Through their lobby, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), they, however, want the State to strengthen law to protect whistleblowers.

“Accountants are privy to many financial transactions and are looking to cooperate in the unearthing of corrupt practices as long as the appropriate protection measures are put in place,” said çhairperson Rose Mwaura in a statement.

“We believe that parts of our key financial regulations such as Public Financial Management, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and Accountants Act need to be amended to support the fight against corruption.”

The accountants lobby also said there is a need for legislation that makes it mandatory for private and public entities to employ qualified accountants.

“This will lead to appropriate guidance being provided and they will be answerable to the professional disciplinary process if they misbehave,” she said.

The quest to change in law on whistleblowers comes as the Judiciary keeps pouring cold water on the quality of evidence gathered by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji in support of his high-profile corruption cases.