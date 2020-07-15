Economy Aman blames poor training for Corona spread among medics

Health CAS Rashid Aman. NMG PHOTO

Inadequate training on prevention and control of infectious diseases and overcrowding in shared facilities is to blame for the growing Covid-19 infections among healthcare workers in Kenya, Health ministry has said while confirming 461 more cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Wednesday poor implementation of safety protocols and guidelines such as the use of personal protective equipment were fuelling Covid-19 infection among health workers.

By Wednesday, 450 healthcare workers had been infected with the virus, after 264 were diagnosed in the last 15 days.

Mr Aman said protecting healthcare workers from the virus would prevent an interruption of health services.

“In the context of the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic, occupational health and safety systems are critical.

“There is a need to institutionalise structured implementation of infection prevention and control measures in health facilities to minimise transmission of Covid-19 among healthcare workers,” he said.

Mr Aman urged healthcare workers to be on high alert to flag infected persons visiting hospitals and ensure that they take precautions to curb infections as the total confirmed cases to 11,252.