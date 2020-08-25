Economy BOM tutors to receive Sh10,000 monthly pay

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Teachers employed by Boards of Management (BOM) will receive Sh10,000 per month to cushion them against effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education said only teachers in schools payroll will be paid for the five months to December ahead of school’s reopening set for January.

The BOM teachers have gone without pay since March when schools were ordered shut to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Each teacher must sign for the money personally and records must be kept for later auditing,” said Education Pincipal Secretary Belio Kipsang in a circular to regional coordinators of education and county directors of education.

The payment is part of the Sh15.4 billion released to public schools to enable them prepare for reopening in January.

Dr Kipsang stated that the funds will only be paid to teachers who worked at the schools as at March 15.

President Uhuru Kenyatta closed schools in March indefinitely after Kenya confirmed covid-19 cases within its border.

The move has pushed the about 70,000 teachers employed by BOMs to a financial crisis as they went without pay amid hard economic times.

The BOM teachers’ salaries are paid by their respective schools.

In an earlier circular, Dr Kipsang’ had directed respective schools to verify data of teachers employed by the boards.

The institutions were ordered to submit details of the BoM teachers to Directors of Primary and Secondary schools respectively.

The schools were expected to indicate the county, name of the school, number of teachers, their full names and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) numbers.