Economy Chinese companies scout for deals at Nairobi expo

Eighty-three Chinese companies are displaying their wares and scouting for deals at the third China-Kenya Industrial Capacity Cooperation Exposition (China-Kenya Expo) which started in Nairobi on Monday.

The exhibition, which is in its third edition, is looking to connect local and regional sourcing, buying and purchasing professionals from Kenya’s retail, wholesale, distribution and import/export organisations with their counterparts from China. About 50 enterprises from China attended last year.

The event, which will end Friday, is organised by China International Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC Group) and sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in collaboration with the Kenya's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives.

Some of the areas also identified for co-operation include information and commutation technology (ICT), as well as transportation and logistics.

Various Chinese firms are actively engaged in implementation of public and private contracts in Kenya.