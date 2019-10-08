Economy 1,500 City Hall workers plan strike over pay

City Hall. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Hundreds of City Hall casual labourers have gone without pay for three months, signalling a deepening crisis at Nairobi County.

The 1,500 workers from all the 85 Nairobi wards within the city, hired under Governor Sonko’s rapid results initiative dubbed “Operation Ng’arisha Jiji”, were last paid in June.

Apart from the row between the Senate and the National Assembly which delayed the release of cash to the 47 counties, Nairobi is one of the counties that are yet to finalise their budgets.

It remains to be seen whether Governor Sonko will sign the budget that Nairobi MCAs approved on Monday after making several adjustments.

Nairobi County Executive Member for Environment Veska Kangogo, however, said salaries for the 1,500 casual workers could be paid in the course of the week, adding the delay was occasioned by late approval of budget by Nairobi MCAs.

“We are looking at a possibility of paying them this week, probably on Friday” Ms Kangogo said in a telephone interview with the Business Daily.

The workers have been threatening to go on strike as the dispute escalates over the delayed salary in a move set to paralyse services within the city.