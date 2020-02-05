Economy Court orders KICC to pay sacked boss Sh1.4m

Justice Onesmus Makau (pictured) ruled that the termination of Mr Maurice Adongo Anyango was unfair and unjustified. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A former procurement manager at Kenyatta International Convention Centre has been awarded Sh1.4 million for illegal termination.

The manager was sacked over alleged procurement irregularities when Nairobi hosted the World Trade Organisation Conference in 2015.

Justice Onesmus Makau ruled that the termination of Mr Maurice Adongo Anyango was unfair and unjustified because he was not involved in the procurement of the 13 tenders, which led to his sacking. “The claimant did not take part in the irregular awarding of the said tenders and he was not aware when they were being awarded. I also return that the Managing Director and the Board of Directs knew about the irregular tenders because they are the ones who participated in awarding the same,” Justice Makau said.

Mr Anyango maintained that the procurement irregularities, which he was accused of, were done by other people outside his office and without involving him. He was the acting procurement manager and the secretary of the tender committee during the WTO conference in 2015.

The Judge said he would have ordered his reinstatement, but noted that three years had lapsed since he was dismissed.

KICC claimed Mr Anyango had failed to discharge his duties with regard to the conference procurements.