Covid-19 kitty hits Sh1.29bn

Donations to the national emergency kitty launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta late last month to support vulnerable Kenyans in the wake of coronavirus has hit Sh1.29 billion.
In a statement Tuesday, chairperson of the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Jane Karuku said that the donations include Sh917.77 million in cash and Sh370.3 million in kind.
The kitty holds money from civil servant salary cuts, wealthy Kenyans, local corporates, multinational companies and development partners.
This came as the Health ministry confirmed 15 new infections yesterday, bringing the total to 296 even as five more patients recovered from the deadly disease.
“I am happy to report that the support and goodwill towards this initiative has been very encouraging. Corporates, foundations, religious institutions and individuals have enthusiastically stepped forward to donate to the fund,” Ms Karuku said in the statement.
The cash donations include Sh200 million by Safaricom, KCB Group (Sh150 million) and Sh100m each from Co-operative Bank and NCBA, and Sh50m from Absa Bank.
The Media Owners Association top the non-cash category with a total of Sh150 million worth of airtime followed by Sh100m of food supply from Hindu Council of Kenya and Sh80m oxygen from Devki Group.
