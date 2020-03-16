Economy Firm ditches Ngong dumpsite project

Ngong dumpsite whose relocation has hit a snag. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The relocation of the Ngong dumping site has hit a snag after an Italian firm withdrew from funding the proposed 2.1 billion project.

The Italian government was to extend a grant to fund the project through an Italian firm in partnership with the Kajiado county government. Kajiado had earmarked a 20 acre piece of land for relocation of the biggest dumping site in the county.

Plans to do so were at an advanced stage, with UN habitat carrying out environmental feasibility studies and designs of a modern recycling facility. However the financier has now ditched the project, leaving the county government grappling with solid management challenge and broken promises to the residents.