Economy Focus on healthcare workers’ Covid-19 risk as cases hit 450

Healthcare workers in Kisumu. The number of healthcare workers who have contracted Covid-19 has grown by 264 over the last 14 days pointing to the increasing risk facing the medics. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The number of healthcare workers who have contracted Covid-19 has grown by 264 over the last 14 days pointing to the increasing risk facing the medics. This emerged Tuesday as Kenya confirmed 497 new cases, the highest yet in under 24 hours.

Out of the confirmed Covid-19 cases among healthcare workers, 41 are from Pumwani Maternity Hospital. The new cases now bring to 450 the total healthcare workers who have contracted the viral infection to date and account for 4.1 percent of the country's confirmed 10,791 cases.

Health Services Director-General Patrick Amoth said 414 of the healthcare workers were asymptomatic and the rest had varying underlying conditions including diabetes, HIV/Aids and hypertension.

Lack of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and exposure in the line of duty are the greatest infection risks facing the workers.

In yesterday’s tally, Nairobi reported 292 cases, Kiambu (62), Kajiado (51), Machakos (30) and Mombasa (28). Busia had 10, Uasin Gishu eight, Nakuru five while Narok, Nyeri and Meru each had two cases. A case each was reported in Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Laikipia and Nandi.

